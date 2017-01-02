* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Jackie

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th January 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2017
?
Jackie poster
Contains brief strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 6 cinemas on Friday 20th January 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 4th March 2017.

Official Site:

www.foxsearchlight.com

Directed by:

Pablo Larraín

Written by:

Noah Oppenheim

Produced by:

Darren Aronofsky, Pascal Caucheteux, Scott Franklin, Ari Handel, Juan de Dios Larraín and Mickey Liddell

Starring:

Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, Caspar Phillipson, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, John Carroll Lynch, John Hurt, Max Casella, Richard E. Grant and Beth Grant

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jackie is a searing and intimate portrait of one of the most important and tragic moments in American history, seen through the eyes of the iconic First Lady, then Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy. Jackie places us in her world during the days immediately following her husband's assassination. Known for her extraordinary dignity and poise, here we see a psychological portrait of the First Lady as she struggles to maintain her husband's legacy and the world of "Camelot" that they created and loved so well.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Jackie is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Jackie.

Jackie Cast

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1981

Real Name:

Natalie Hershlag

Height:

5' 3" (1.60 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

HesherStar Wars: Episode II - Attack of the ClonesStar Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the SithJackie

Peter Sarsgaard

Peter Sarsgaard headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1971

Real Name:

John Peter Sarsgaard

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jackie

Caspar Phillipson

Caspar Phillipson headshot

Date of Birth:

13 January 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jackie

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1983

Real Name:

Greta Celeste Gerwig

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

20th Century WomenJackie

Billy Crudup

Billy Crudup headshot

Date of Birth:

8 July 1968

Real Name:

William Gaither Crudup

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The FlashAlien: Covenant20th Century WomenJackie

John Carroll Lynch

John Carroll Lynch headshot

Date of Birth:

1 August 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

HesherThe FounderJackie

John Hurt

John Hurt headshot

Date of Birth:

22 January 1940

Real Name:

John Vincent Hurt

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jackie

Max Casella

Max Casella headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1967

Real Name:

Max Deitch

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jackie

Richard E. Grant

Richard E. Grant headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1957

Real Name:

Richard Grant Esterhuysen

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Their FinestJackieLoganBram Stoker's Dracula

Beth Grant

Beth Grant headshot

Date of Birth:

18 September 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Donnie DarkoJackie

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:34 2nd January 2017