Jackie is a searing and intimate portrait of one of the most important and tragic moments in American history, seen through the eyes of the iconic First Lady, then Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy. Jackie places us in her world during the days immediately following her husband's assassination. Known for her extraordinary dignity and poise, here we see a psychological portrait of the First Lady as she struggles to maintain her husband's legacy and the world of "Camelot" that they created and loved so well.
9 June 1981
Natalie Hershlag
5' 3" (1.60 m)
HesherStar Wars: Episode II - Attack of the ClonesStar Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the SithJackie
7 March 1971
John Peter Sarsgaard
6' (1.83 m)
Jackie
13 January 1971
Unknown
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
Jackie
4 August 1983
Greta Celeste Gerwig
Unknown
20th Century WomenJackie
8 July 1968
William Gaither Crudup
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
1 August 1963
Unknown
6' 3" (1.91 m)
HesherThe FounderJackie
22 January 1940
John Vincent Hurt
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Jackie
6 June 1967
Max Deitch
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
Jackie
5 May 1957
Richard Grant Esterhuysen
6' 2" (1.88 m)
18 September 1949
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Donnie DarkoJackie